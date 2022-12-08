Joburg EMS resume search for body of 3-month-old in Jukskei River tragedy

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) recovered the body of a woman near a bridge in Innisfree Park in Sandton on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the Jukskei River drowning tragedy to 15.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for the body of a three-month-old baby who was swept away by a flash flood during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River over the weekend resumed for a sixth day on Thursday.

The infant was amongst the group of approximately 30 churchgoers who gathered at the river for the ritual when the storm hit.

“The City of Johannesburg emergency management services rescue teams will be, this morning, continue with the search efforts to recover the three-month-old baby who was part of a church ritual along Jukskei River.

"This is after we’ve contacted the family of the young baby and they’ve confirmed that, indeed, the young baby was part of the church ritual,” said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.