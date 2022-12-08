Jhb sex worker murders: Commitments made to speeding up DNA process

Sifiso Mkhwanazi was arrested in October following the discovery of 6 bodies of women believed to be sex workers at his father’s panel beaters in the Johannesburg CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the acting Chief Prosecutor at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court has committed to trying to expedite the process of finalising DNA evidence in the murder case against 20-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi was arrested in October following the discovery of six bodies of women believed to be sex workers at his father’s panel beaters in the Johannesburg CBD.

But since then, none of the women have been positively identified due to backlog at the state forensic services laboratory.

Despite the discovery of six bodies, Mkhwanazi has only been charged with the murder of one.

State lawyer Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi berated police on Wednesday for failing to do their work in preparation for Wednesday’s court appearance.

As a result, the matter was postponed to February for further investigation.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said that commitments were made during the meeting between the investigating officer, the NPA and the Chief Prosecutor.

"The acting Chief Prosecutor will intervene in terms of speaking to higher authorities so that maybe the priority can be given to the DNA outcome in this case".

Last month during the delivery of quarter two crime statistics Police Minister Bheki Cele said his teams processed over 17,000 court-ready gender-based violence cases, saying the backlog now sits well below the 70,000 mark.

However, despite the widespread outrage around this case, the DNA evidence of the six women seems to have slipped between the cracks.