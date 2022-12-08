Jhb City Power: Intensified power cuts have led to more outages

City Power says the intensified power cuts have led to more outages and instances of cable theft in many parts of Joburg.

The city's MMC for environment and infrastructure service, Michael Sun has, however, assured residents that "help is on the way".

"The first phase of the Johannesburg Independent Power Producers Procurement program has been launched and in early 2023 we will know exactly how to navigate the city away from the socioeconomic poison of load shedding."

In the meantime, Sun says all available personnel are being deployed to assist with what's expected to be an increase in outages.

"It is an unfortunate fact that state blackouts translate into lengthy outages as pressures on our infrastructure increases exponentially. Johannesburg’s ageing network is simply not designed to be powered up and down, and to withstand the impacts of rush current several times a day without running the risk of severe technical faults."

Eskom says the country will remain on Stage 6 until tomorrow, whereafter we'll drop to Stage 5.