Is Kanye West dating SA supermodel Candice Swanepoel?

CAPE TOWN - Are they or aren’t they?

If rumours are anything to go by, it would seem Kanye ‘Ye’ West and South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel are dating.

In September, TMZ reported that the two looked very cozy at a New York Fashion Week event for West’s new Yeezy GAP sunglasses.

The local beauty is the face of West’s Yeezy GAP sunglasses. Swanepoel also became a Victoria’s Secret model in 2010.

Earlier in 2022, Swanepoel featured in a sultry photoshoot for West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand, Skims.

The bombshell has been described as one of the industry’s most notable supermodels.

Entertainment Tonight reported that a source close to the pair said “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new. They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."

West seems to have a thing for models. His previous relationships, since his divorce from Kardashian, include Julia Fox, Chaney Jones and Monica Corgan.