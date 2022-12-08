Health Dept exhausts budget for alternative power sources amid load shedding

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said he was concerned about the ongoing blackouts because they were beginning to impact the department's ability to provide services.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Department of Health said its budget for generators, oils and fuel amid load shedding was exhausted.

He brought this to light at a media briefing in Boksburg on Thursday.

Phaahla said he doesn't believe enough was being done at Eskom to address the country's energy crisis.

“I know that on a daily basis, they would explain this power station has tripped, this machine is not working, but it’s not a comfort for us because we must provide the service. As a result, we are unable to provide secure services.”

Phaahla said he was concerned that only 77 out of the country's 213 priority hospitals were exempted from load shedding, receiving power directly from the utility.

He also called on municipalities to assist hospitals that rely on them for power supply.

Phaahla added that they would approach the National Treasury for more funding to continue using generators during load shedding.