Govt slated for failing to act on CGE report on forced sterilisations

Close to 100 HIV-positive women have hit out at government for failing to take action three years after the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) made damaging findings about forced sterilisations at public hospitals.

Social impact organisation, Her Rights Initiative, wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a judicial redress and compensation process for the survivors.

The women have penned an open letter to Ramaphosa, hitting out at government for failing to take account for the forced sterilisations at state hospitals.

At the time of the investigation by the Commission for Gender Equality in 2015, 48 HIV-positive women had stepped forward to detail their harrowing accounts.

By the time the report was released in 2020, 85 women had been forcefully sterilised at public hospitals due to their HIV diagnosis.

In its 58-page report, the commission found that the women had been discriminated against based on their status and gender.

Recommendations included calls for the health department to further investigate the matter and take steps to eradicate the forced sterilisations.

But survivor Lindiwe Mahlangu said that government must also cover the costs of their recovery.

"Why can't they compensate us so that we can go to the doctors and find solutions for those problems that they've caused for us?"

The organisation said that it also hoped that the department of social development, as well as justice and constitutional development, would also come to the table.