Gordhan apologises for load shedding, again suspects possible sabotage

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has apologised to the nation for the impact load shedding is having on the country.

Gordhan says he has instructed Eskom’s board and management - with whom he met on Wednesday, to get the country out of Stage 6 load shedding, as soon as possible.

The minister says the frequency of the breakdowns being experienced by the power utility can be ascribed to an element of malfunctioning within its systems.

But possible sabotage is not being ruled out in this latest round of breakdowns at six of Eskom's power stations.

Arrests were made in November when contract workers were caught engaging in various acts of deliberate destruction.

The police have now also been called in to bolster presence at all of Eskom’s power stations.

Stage 6 is set to continue until Friday morning at 5 am.

Gordhan says the impact load shedding is having on households, livelihoods, investment and the economic climate is totally unacceptable.

He has also issued a warning to those involved in nefarious activities, saying they will not be tolerated.