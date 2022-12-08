Etwatwa serial rapist sentencing set for March 2023 pending psych report

Nkosinathi Phakathi, who was found guilty of 184 charges in November, made a brief appearance in a high court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The sentencing proceedings of the man dubbed the Etwatwa serial rapist were halted due to an outstanding psychological report.

Nkosinathi Phakathi, who was found guilty of 184 charges in November, made a brief appearance in a high court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Phakathi terrorised the community of Daveyton for nine years, raping several women and children as young as nine-years-old.

He made his way up the stairs from the holding cells with crutches, as he sought to support his body that has an amputated right leg.

Aggravation and mitigation arguments for sentencing were meant to be heard on Thursday, but his lawyer, Advocate Letau Kgokane informed the court of some delays.

He said they enlisted the services of a clinical psychologist.

"The assurances that were given to us is that the sought report can only be made available on the 1st of March."

Some of Phakathi's victims were in court on Thursday, ready to hear the sentencing proceedings begin.

They will have to return between 27 and 31 March 2023 to find out what his fate will be.