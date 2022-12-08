Eskom warns that SA's electricity crisis unlikely to improve over next 12 months

Eskom said that it had warned citizens over the past three months that the toughest period of rolling power cuts was coming.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country endures stage six power cuts, Eskom says that things will most likely not get any easier over the next 12 months.

The utility ramped up rolling power cuts on Wednesday after it experienced more breakdowns at its generation units.

It added that it was not sure how long this bout of power cuts would last.

South Africans have yet again been hit with one of the highest stages of rolling blackouts.

Another unit was taken offline on Wednesday night at the Kusile power station for maintenance and refuelling.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that this would further reduce capacity.

"A unit at Kusile will also be out for a period of about six months while the repairs are being conducted there."

The power cuts are set to continue throughout the holidays.