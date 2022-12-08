Eskom’s power cuts makes it hard for township SMEs to keep doors open

Small business owners in Soweto complained that they were unable to cope with the added costs of fuel to run generators.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with Stage 6 load shedding, several township business owners told Eyewitness News that they were struggling to sustain their operations.

Eskom implemented the high-level power cuts on Wednesday, citing further breakdowns at its various power stations and ageing infrastructure as the cause.

Some vetkoek and kota sellers in Soweto have opted to use gas stoves to keep their business running and serve their customers during power outages.

Filling up gas brought an added cost burden and longer hours of power outages made it harder for small businesses to keep their doors open.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous said that although she continued to operate her business, she no longer made enough money.

“I can’t! Fuel now is an everyday thing to put on petrol and go buy stock. It's like I’m not doing anything because the profit I make, I need to use to try and sustain the business.”

Another vetkoek seller said she had no option but to use gas.

“If I wait for electricity, people would have eaten breakfast already by the time it comes back."

With up to between six and eight hours without electricity for the foreseeable future and the rising cost of fuel, these township businesses said it looked like a bleak Christmas season was ahead of them.