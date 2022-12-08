Eskom not being honest about extent of its problems - Ted Blom

Energy expert Ted Blom said that the country should brace itself for the power cuts to get worse.

CAPE TOWN - Energy expert Ted Blom said that Eskom was not being honest about the extent of the problems it was facing.

The embattled power utility implemented stage six power cuts on Wednesday.

It said that South Africans would have to endure this level of power cuts until Friday.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Blom said that the country should brace itself for the power cuts to get worse.

"The problem with Kusile is not going to go away quickly, and the same problem with Medupi, with the chimneys, is also not going to go away quickly. So, I think we are talking about months rather than days."

Blom added that Eskom's problem was not capacity but maintenance.

"I offered Eskom in writing to bring in emergency power, I could bring in 1,000 megawatts every three weeks and we can create for a period of three years to five years emergency power to give them space to fix up the old power stations. They have got 28,000 megawatts of power stations that are broken and not being fixed up."