Eskom delays maintenance of Koeberg nuclear power station's unit one

The work will see more than 900 megawatts taken from the struggling grid.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has confirmed that it is delaying the upgrade and maintenance of Koeberg's unit one to Thursday afternoon in light of the current stage six power cuts.

For every stage of outage, Eskom shields the grid from the demand of 1,000 megawatts.

Stage six outages will continue until Friday morning, with warnings that it may extend to stage seven and eight.