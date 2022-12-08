Escalating energy crisis could cripple Q4 economic growth, economists warn

This came on the back of some improvements in the country’s economy - which saw a growth of 1.6% in the third quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - Extended and escalated load shedding is expected to hamper economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, experts worried it would not be sustainable if Eskom cannot keep the lights on.

Load shedding peaked at Stage 6 this week in a bid to save Eskom's emergency generation reserves, sparking concerns about the damage it would do to the economy.

Experts predicted that the rolling blackouts would cripple food security and businesses, with agriculture, mining and manufacturing among the sectors that might have to brace for tougher times ahead.

Economist Dale McKinley warned investor confidence could also take a knock.

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt said that the government needed to find urgent interventions.

"We need to give Eskom more money to buy more diesel in the short term."

Economists believe that finding alternative energy sources could help keep South Africa's economy afloat.