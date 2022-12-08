Energy expert warns of possibility of Stage 7 and 8 load shedding

Eskom has ramped up the rolling power cuts meaning businesses and households may have to contend with up to 10 hours a day without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country experiences an electricity crisis, some energy experts have warned that Stage 7 and Stage 8 power cuts are clear prospects for the future.

The last time Stage 6 load shedding was implemented was in September.

Energy analyst Hartmut Winkler said the planned maintenance of the Koeberg Power Station over the next few months will set the country's energy supply even further back.

"Problem is Eskom is only able to hold the fort by trying to keep on repairing the plants that keep breaking down. We are talking about half the coal generating capacity not being available and that really is much much higher than any kind of power utility. The repairs would take far too long and Eskom doesn't have that sort of money".

Meanwhile, Eskom says that to restore the reserve generation capacity, the ailing power utility had no choice but to implement the highest load shedding the country has seen so far.

