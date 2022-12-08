EFF disrupts eThekwini council meeting demanding Mayor Kaunda's resignation

The party's councillors stood up, demanding to speak while council Speaker Thabani Nyawose tried to call them to order.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Thursday disrupted the council meeting in Durban - demanding that Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda resign.

The party opposed the re-opening of Durban beaches and said it's premature due to high levels of E. Coli - bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals that can make one sick.

Kaunda opened beaches for swimming early in December after they were closed following months of sewage flowing into the sea.

The red berets also noted that the swimming pools at the beachfront were in shambles.

It is due to the above issues that the EFF said the council meeting could not continue until the problems were addressed.

EFF councillor Themba Mvubu: "We are not going to allow any items to be discussed today [Thursday]," he said adding that there is "sewage running down our beaches".

"He [Kaunda] is lying to us, saying the beaches are ready, while there's sewage running down our beaches. We are not going to allow this man... "