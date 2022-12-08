Despite stage 6 power cuts, there's no possibility of grid collapse - Yelland

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said that the high stages of power cuts were not a direct indicator that the country was nearing a nationwide blackout but rather that the ailing utility was attempting to balance out supply and demand.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country grapples with stage six power cuts, energy analyst Chris Yelland said that there was still no possibility of an electrical grid collapse.

Eskom says it has no choice but to save its emergency generation reserves by escalating rolling blackouts to stage six, which will be downgraded to stage 5 on Friday morning.

"But the fact is that stage six load shedding has brought the frequency back up to where it should be, which means it's doing its job. It's when the frequency is dropping and not returning to 50 hertz that you can say that there is a danger."

However, energy analyst Hartmut Winkler said that without a restorative plan for the next five years, residents could expect frequent, if not more, rolling blackouts.

"We are going to get phases where we go to stage six, or even worse, but there's going to be stages where we won't get load shedding as well and that's the trend we are going to see over the next couple of years."