D'banj reportedly arrested for fraud-related offences involving youth programme

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj, has been arrested for fraud-related offences involving a youth programme.

According to a Premium Times Nigeria report, the Oliver Twist hitmaker allegedly connived with government officials to divert hundreds of thousands of naira for the N-Power project, a youth programme addressing unemployment and social development.

It is alleged that the money donated for the programme was later traced into the accounts of the Nigerian singer, alongside government officials.

D'banj has denied any relationship with government personnel and announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission should investigate his involvement further.