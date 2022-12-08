CT bar at centre of race row stayed shut after staff threatened, says lawyer

It's been claimed that a black patron was told that he could not enter the bar unless he was accompanied by a white person.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for the owners of a Cape Town pub at the centre of a race row say they're not commenting any further on the complaints brought against their clients right now.

The EFF picketed outside popular Bree street bar Hank's Olde Irish this week after an alleged racist incident recently came to light.

During their picket, EFF members put up placards at the pub, which was shut, calling for an end to racism.

The bar claims the allegations are unfounded, and its lawyer, William Booth, said that they stayed shut after threats of violence against staff.