Bathabile Dlamini not eligible to run for NEC positions: ANC electoral committee

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) electoral committee’s guillotine seems to be working as the party fast approaches its 55th national elective conference.

The party’s electoral committee ruled that former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini cannot stand as a candidate to be elected as a national executive committee member – once again.

In a letter to Dlamini signed by the electoral committee chair – which Eyewitness News has seen – she’s informed

that vetting processes show she’s been found guilty of a serious crime with a prison sentence of more than six months.

Dlamini – who’s also a member of the national working committee - was found guilty of perjury and avoided a four-year jail term after paying a R200,000 fine.

The party reminded Dlamini that those found guilty and charged with unethical or immoral conduct – along with serious crimes of corruption that resulted in a sentence longer than six months - are not eligible for leadership positions.

Some of the decisions taken by the electoral committee have rubbed particular members of the organisation the wrong way – resulting in talks of litigation or fighting it out from the floor on the first day of the elective conference.

The ANC’s national conference starts on the 16 until 20 December 2022.