Amanzimtoti Golf Club says sewage leaking onto course hurting business

The Amanzimtoti Golf Club is about a kilometre away from the beachfront. Residents used to play golf here while enjoying the sea breeze. But ever since the pump station was damaged in May, things have not been the same.

DURBAN - The chairperson of the Amanzimtoti Golf Club, south of Durban, said that the sewage flowing into their yard was taking a toll on their business.

Locals in the area used the club regularly for golf.

At times, the venue would be used for functions.

But since the damage to infrastructure, which was caused by the recent floods, business hasn’t been the same.

“It chases away customers because if you are going to have a function, a birthday party or something and there is sewage flowing through your property, people aren’t really attracted to such. We do lose business," said club chairperson, Kurt Reinbuch.

Neighbouring businesses have also been affected, with customers choosing to steer clear of the stench.