Alex community members demand answers over Jukskei River drownings

Some community members in Alexandra are demanding answers after at least 15 of their neighbours drowned during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River.

Jukskei River JOHANNESBURG - Some community members in Alexandra are demanding answers after at least 15 of their neighbours drowned during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River. READ: Joburg Emergency Services begin evacuations as Jukskei River rises Johannesburg Emergency Services have resumed the search for one survivor, believed to be a 3-month-old baby, six days after the drowning in the river in Bramley Park. BREAKING NEWS: Joburg EMS have recovered one body from the Innesfree Park in Sandton believed to be one of the church members who drowned during a baptism at the weekend.



This brings the total number of bodies retrieved from the #JukskeiRiver tragedy to 15. pic.twitter.com/1433Ag4srK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2022

About 30 church members who had gathered in the river were caught in a strong current during the ritual at the weekend.

Driving into Alexandra, if one had not heard about the tragic drowning of 15 church members, they'd be forgiven for thinking there was nothing unusual in this sprawling township.

Hawkers continue to ply their trade, the taxi rank is buzzing and life seems to have carried on.

The rapidly calm Jukskei River can be heard in a distance, as residents direct Eyewitness News to the homes of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

Although on the surface, residents seem to be carrying on with their lives, the obvious cannot be ignored.

There's shock and disbelief, while neighbours raise questions.

"Why are you not coming forward and telling people exactly this is what happened? No one wants to give the address, no one wants to give a street name," said one community member.

Another resident weighed in: "It's wrong because why would he go into hiding? He shouldn't have been there to baptise people because the Jukskei is not a place to baptise people."

Speculation is rife among community members about what happened.

"The weather was so strange because of the storm. There was heavy rain, so how did the pastor find himself baptsing the community? No one knows what happened but there is someone who is left who is a pastor. Whom should we ask if not him?"

Families who have identified their loved ones are now finalising arrangements for their funerals.