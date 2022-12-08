Al Jama-Ah accuses Phalatse of directing attention to her wedding, not Jo'burg

Phalatse and Action SA member in Joburg Brutus Malada tied the knot in a low-key affair in Limpopo at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Al Jama-Ah party in Johannesburg on Thursday accused Mayor Mpho Phalatse of directing her attention to her wedding - while the city faced the destruction of infrastructure due to the recent thunderstorms.

The Al-Jama-Ah party said Phalatse failed to show leadership and political oversight of the recent issues that the city confronted.

While the Al-Jama-Ah party said it was not opposed to Phalatse tying the knot - it noted that she was "engrossed in her wedding shenanigans" while the city faced a crisis.

The party's caucus leader in Joburg Thapelo Amad accused Phalatse of being absent from duty without taking an official leave.

In a media statement, Amad added that Phalatse needs to find a solution to the city's financial crisis - instead of dragging it to what he called "her wedding event and its aftermath drama".

"She needs to delegate authority because there are departments that she is overseeing. When she does her private functions, her response to residents should not be hindered by her private matters," he explained.

Meanwhile, the mayor's office said it's studying Al Jama-ah party's statement and would respond to the allegations soon.