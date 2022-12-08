AA urges SA motorists to drive responsibly over festive to curb road carnage

It said it was concerned that road fatalities over the holidays would surpass 2021’s road fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) urged road users to improve their driving behaviour over the festive season.

It said it was concerned that road fatalities over the holidays would surpass 2021’s road fatalities.

The association pleaded with law enforcement agencies to increase visibility across the country's roads, not only during the 2022 festive season but throughout 2023.

However, AA said road safety was not only the responsibility of the government but also that of road users who would be travelling to their respective destinations during the holiday season.

The association said that the efforts of law enforcement authorities would be pointless if motorists drove recklessly and disregarded the rules of the road.

The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, launched 2022's festive season road safety campaign on Wednesday to prevent a spike in road fatalities.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation recorded 1,385 fatal crashes over 2021's festive season.