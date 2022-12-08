A victory for workers: Fedusa welcomes 27 December public holiday declaration

The president decided to declare Tuesday, 27 December a public holiday, after much lobbying from unions.

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year and the law states that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will be treated as such.

In this instance, though, the Monday following 25 December is already a public holiday, called the Day of Goodwill, also known as Boxing Day.

It would essentially have meant workers would only have 11 paid public holidays in this year, while South Africans are entitled to 12 paid public holidays every year.

Trade union federation, Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam, who has been lobbying for this development, spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit.

"Our mandate is to extend the protection of decent work and a decent life for all South African workers and we have attempted to do just that, so absolutely great news today amid this load shedding that we're gripped into. Workers have not been robbed of the public holiday that they so deserve."

Ajam said that they took on this fight in light of the challenges facing their members in the retail and hospitality sector among others.

"To all those naysayers, we are not looking for an extra public holiday, we would have been robbed of an extra public holiday. To all those workers working on shifts, working on public holidays, the front line workers, hospitality sector workers, they will be given their due, so it's an absolute victory for workers today."