A loss of 2.5% power capacity in SA means further load shedding, says expert

Eskom began implementing Stage 6 load shedding on Wednesday due to a high number of breakdowns and the depletion of emergency reserves.

CAPE TOWN - A vital power plant unit at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will be offline on Thursday, prompting an energy analyst to warn South Africans to expect load shedding to continue for the foreseeable future.

The expert, Ruse Moleshe, highlighted the significance of the Koeberg unit going offline saying its lifespan should be extended.

“We have two units which are 900mw each, so they are 1,800mw, which is 5% of the country’s electricity supply. So, when one unit is out, it means it’s about 2.5% of the total capacity in South Africa.”

Moleshe said more load shedding was on the cards.

“Because we’re also having issues with the diesel, the cost, as well as the reliability of that supply, has become an issue. That means that the system is going to be really constrained and they will have to reduce the demand - that can only mean load shedding… so that the system doesn’t break down.”

Cape Town is expected to experience Stage 4 load shedding until 4pm on Thursday and then Stage 5 until 10pm.

Stage 6 would then be implemented until Friday morning.