70 firefighters deployed to office blaze in Montague Gardens

CAPE TOWN - About 70 Cape Town firefighters have been deployed to Montague Gardens where an office building is alight.

Authorities were alerted to the blaze in Phumelela Park after 3AM on Thursday morning.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

"At present, we have 15 firefighting appliances, excluding specialised vehicles, on scene, with 70 firefighters working to contain the fire. In addition, an incident management team has been despatched to assist and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown."