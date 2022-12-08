4 of 5 fires in Cape Winelands district contained, says municipality

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said that four of the five fires that were burning in the district had now been contained.

"The fires in Ashton, Robertson, Prince Alfred Hamlet and the fire that occurred in Paarl late last night were all contained by 10pm last night. However, teams continue with mopping up in Paarl," said the municipality's Jo-Anne Otto explains.

Meanwhile, fire crews are continuing to battle a blaze that started late on Tuesday in the area of Brandvlei outside Worcester.

Otto said that the fire was fueled by old and dense mixed alien vegetation preventing teams from directly accessing the fire.

"And our teams there will continue with active firefighting throughout the day. We are expecting very hot weather and this might hamper firefighting activities due to the fact that there might be flare-ups where teams have to return to areas that were previously extinguished."

Otto said that a firefighter was hospitalised to receive treatment for dehydration but was released a few hours later.