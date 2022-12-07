Go

WC fire crews contain Brandvlei blaze

Working on Fire crews extinguishing fires in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
07 December 2022 07:52

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are on Wednesday morning continuing to battle a blaze in the Brandvlei area outside Worcester.

The fire broke out on Tuesday.

Firefighters said that good progress was made during the night and they'd been able to contain at least 80% of the fire line.

But the remaining 20% is situated in a dry river bed and is proving difficult to contain, according to the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto.

"The area is made up of very old and dense mix alien vegetation which prevents teams from accessing the fire directly. The are currently 20 ground crew members assisted by 10 fire vehicles and crew. The teams will continue with active firefighting activities throughout the day. There is currently no danger to property and no injuries where reported."

