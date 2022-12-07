WC EFF vow to keep coming to Hanks Olde Irish until they meet owner

Party members picketed outside popular Bree Street bar Hanks Olde Irish on Tuesday after an alleged racist incident recently came to light.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it was on a mission to uproot racism in Cape Town.

It's claimed that a black patron was told he could not enter the bar unless he was accompanied by a white person.

EFF members put up placards at the pub, which was shut, calling for an end to racism.

EFF regional chairperson, Unathi Ntame said that they would return to confront the owner.

"You know why we are here? We want to tell every person of Cape Town, if you are experiencing the same issue that we have experienced in this pub, if you are a worker in that archaic restaurant, in any restaurant in this street, please come to our office."

Ntame said that it was disappointing that Cape Town authorities had not said anything to condemn the racist incident.

"Where is JP Smith? Where’s our mayor? Where is gogo Helen Zille? Why are they all quiet when racism shows its head in Cape Town? Why are they happy about the conduct of racists in Cape Town?"

The party said that it would keep coming to the Hanks Olde Bar until they met the owner of the bar.