[WATCH] Roaring for Mufasa! Cassper Nyovest fills up Mmabatho

The show was filled with headliners ranging from Makhadzi to Kwesta and included a surprise act by Toss.

JOHANNESBURG - Fill-up Mmabatho took place on the 3 December 2022, hosted at Mmabatho Stadium in North West.

The show was filled with headliners ranging from Makhadzi to Kwesta and included a surprise act by Toss.

In a win for the province’s residents, its MEC of Economic Development, Tsotso Tlhapi, said Nyovest gave the North West economy a much-needed boost after the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.

Tlhapi hoped the province would host more events.