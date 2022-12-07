Two former KNP rangers handed 14-year sentences each for poaching

Hendrick Silinda and Musa Mlambo were sentenced at the Skukuza Regional Court on Tuesday after they were found with live ammunition and hunting gear in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Two former rangers at the Kruger National Park have been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each for poaching-related offences committed at the park.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the two people pleaded not guilty and claimed that they were being framed.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that they welcomed this conviction.

"The pair were on duty when the regional rangers received information that poachers were going to enter the Kruger National Park, with the assistance of the Skukuza Rangers. The NPA welcomes the sentence, and hopes it helps the fight against poaching."