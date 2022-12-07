To solve energy crisis, Eskom must hire specialists from outside SA: expert

On Wednesday, the ailing power utility announced more plans to thrust the country into the darkness by implementing Stage 6 load shedding indefinitely.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert - Lungile Mashele has recommended that Eskom should import skills from countries such as China and the United States (US) to assist in addressing the country's energy crisis.

Mashele, also a specialist engineer, said one of Eskom's major challenges is the exodus of skilled staff specialising in energy generation, and the unavailability of skills to replace them locally.

The expert said Eskom's decision to place the country on Stage 6 load shedding on Wednesday was not surprising.

“The outgoing group executive for Eskom's generation mentioned that some of the issues that they’re facing are outage slip on their maintenance, as well as a lack of project management, and a lack of skill."

She said the country needed to urgently invest in bringing in specialists from other countries who have experience in coal-generated power.

“We cannot, at this point in time, be talking about training, upscaling. Yes, that should have been happening throughout, but I think that with the number of employees that Eskom is actually losing, they do need to go and seek intervention immediately."

At the same time, economist Dawie Roodt has raised concerns with Eskom's latest announcement - saying it will have a negative impact on the country's already struggling economy.