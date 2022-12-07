SACP to embark on 'mass mobilisation programme' to protest Walus' release

The justice department announced the release on parole of Walus in a statement.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) maintains that Janusz Walus - the man who killed the party’s secretary-general, Chris Hani, should still be in prison.

Walus was released on parole on Wednesday.

It comes after a Constitutional Court ruling that found that a previous decision from Justice Minister Ronald Lamola refusing his parole was irrational.

“In terms of what we feel as the SACP, we have made our views quite clear that, in our view, Janusz should have remained to complete his sentence in prison and in South Africa,” said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.

The SACP, together with Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, filed a rescission application.

In the meantime, they've also embarked on a programme of mass mobilisation to protest the ruling that was handed down.

Mashilo said they were looking forward to “something new in South Africa”.

“Look, we went to the Constitutional Court to argue our case, and, in the end, the Constitutional Court delivered a judgement we are disappointed with, and in response to that we have adopted a programme of action comprising, on the one hand, legal considerations and strategy, and on the other hand, a programme of action of mass mobilisation.

“We are looking forward to something new in South Africa out of the programme that we have adopted. We don’t want to say anything in favour of the assassin, what we want is justice for Chris Hani.”