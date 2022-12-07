Ramaphosa: Science progresses when nations work together

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the 2022 World Science Forum on Tuesday night and stressed that the use of science for social justice requires committed international cooperation.

Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the 2022 World Science Forum on Tuesday night.

Organisers say that the aim of South Africa hosting this premier science event is to provide support for African leaders in global science policy discussions and promote South Africa as a strategic partner for global scientific collaboration.

Scientists from across the globe are gathered at the science symposium that takes place every two years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that this event must not only be a platform for vibrant discussion but will also lead to concrete actions harnessing science as an instrument for social change.

"By hosting this forum South Africa is demonstrating its strong commitment to international cooperation in science. Science progresses when nations work together".

Among the topics on the agenda Include Basic Science for Sustainable Development.

Sessions will continue for the rest of the week.