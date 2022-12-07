PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 09, 10, 47, 50 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 04, 11, 18, 19, 28 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.