Phinda Mzala concert aims to provide 'much-needed healing' post COVID-19 The Urban African music concert returns to the State Theatre this December, featuring The Soil and Langa Mavuso on Saturday 10 December and Berita and Bongeziwe on Sunday 11 December. Berita

Banda Banda

16 days of activism against GBV JOHANNESBURG – The Urban African music concert Phinda Mzala returns to the State Theatre this December, and hopes to provide "much-needed healing for humanity" post COVID-19. On the lineup are music greats such as The Soil, Langa Mavuso - on the 10th, and Berita and Bongeziwe Mabandla on 11 December. Organiser, Banda Banda, said the concert is also a call to action to relive musical experiences centred on the urban African imaginary whilst celebrating stories of identity, and social plights such as gender-based violence (GBV). BERITA can't wait to see us this Sunday

Tickets are selling at Webtickets https://t.co/pFRw0qqvVy#PhindaMzala #MzansiFelaFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/hxdZ7tx2iG SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) December 6, 2022 Research shows that domestic violence cases, and violence against women and children increased during the COVID-19 lockdown period from end of March to April 2020. “Lockdown revealed a lot about where the society has been for the longest time hence the need to address these topics,” said organiser Banda Banda. “It’s a difficult time in the world, Music continues to be a healer and a comforter bringing hope and joy to people’s hearts,” said Berita to Eyewitness News. 4 acts in 2 days is what #PhindaMzala is offering at #MzansiFelaFestival2022 this weekend

Sat: The Soil + Langa Mavuso @ 8pm https://t.co/c0MS8OEqew

Sun: Bongweziwe Mabandla + Berita @ 3pm https://t.co/pFRw0qqvVy pic.twitter.com/kpcihBIqs5 SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) December 5, 2022

Berita said while she looks forward to her performance, her cry is for women artists to be equitably represented in all sectors of the music industry.

“My cry is for female artists to have an equitable share in the music industry in all aspects from the board rooms, to the live shows and the studios. Our industry is still male-dominated and controlled. I believe women are equally as talented and equally as able to run the show, we are seeing a shift but it's very slow,” said Berita.

The Afro-soul musician's song Ndicel'ikiss is on the soundtrack of Netflix hit series - The Brave Ones.

“I have learnt to continue and be faithful in my path, over the years sounds change, and the way people hear and purchase music has changed, and I am grateful to continue to do the work that I love and that is aligned with my purpose,” she said.

Banda said they were intentional about selecting artists who will be performing in this year's concert.

“Their work and knowing that they all represent what we are all about this year - a celebration of self and families, and also speaking against GBV and encouraging self-love."

The theme for Phinda Mzala 2022 is family.

Banda said they would like to see many families come out to experience live music with talented musicians.

“Phinda Mzala celebrates unique South African artists that tell relatable South African stories and continue the legacy of South African heritage,” added Berita.

Bongweziwe Mabandla will share the stage with BERITA this Sunday 3pm 🥳



Secure your spot at Webtickets https://t.co/pFRw0qI7k8 pic.twitter.com/MLIBIm07QK ' SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) December 7, 2022

"This marks the third year of Phinda Mzala which is part of the Mzansi Fela fest at The State Theatre. The Saturday show will be an evening show from 19:00 and the Sunday show will be an afternoon show from 15:00 till late."

Tickets are available at Webtickets and at Pick n Pay.