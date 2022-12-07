Parly calls on new SABC board to halt public broadcaster's decline

The National Assembly on Tuesday resolved to recommend 12 candidates to serve on the board after a two-month delay.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly have called on the new SABC board to stop the decline of the public broadcaster and hold those responsible to account.

The National Assembly on Tuesday resolved to recommend 12 candidates to serve on the board after a two-month delay.

READ: MPs criticise lack of functioning board at the SABC, more than a month later

Parties said that the appointment of a new board was long overdue.

The new board recommendations include the former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, and former SABC anchor, Mpho Tsedu.

The process of filling the vacancies dates back to 13 June, when the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni informed the National Assembly of the impending expiry of the previous board's tenure.

READ: Appointment of SABC board a step closer as Parly subcommittee names candidates

The committee then undertook a recruitment process, culminating in the selection of the 12 recommended candidates.

Communications committee chairperson Boyce Maneli said that the new board had continuity and experience.

"One, that the following name takes into account skills, expertise, experience, need for continuity and change, gender balance and other demographics be considered for appointment on the board in line with Section 13 of the Broadcasting Act," Maneli said.

"We agree that former board member, Dr Renee Horne, should return, which provides continuity. There is enormous talent being introduced," said committee member, Diane Kohler Barnard.

The names of the candidates will now be sent to the president for his consideration and appointment.