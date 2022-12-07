More breakdowns see Eskom escalate power cuts to stage 4

The ramped-up power cuts will kick in at 9am until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that power cuts will be moved up to stage 4 on Wednesday morning.

The power utility said that this was due to further breakdowns to some of its power plants as well as the delay in generating units.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Due to further breakdowns and delays in the return of generating units to service, stage four load shedding will be implemented from 9am."