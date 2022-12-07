Memorial service to be held for slain Cape Town cop Ashwin Pedro

The 26-year-old constable was gunned down after he and his partner approached an armed suspect in Grassy Park, last Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Men and women in blue will gather on Wednesday in memory of slain Cape Town police officer, Ashwin Pedro.

Later that night, anti-gang unit members tracked the alleged gunman to a hideout in Ravensmead, where they found the firearm the suspect had apparently stolen during the altercation.

He'll return to court next Tuesday.

Pedro is remembered as a man who served Grassy Park with pride and dignity.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, will oversee a parade in Belhar before laying a wreath at the Grassy Park Police Station, and then a memorial service will be held at the suburb's civic centre.

Patekile said Pedro's bright future had been taken away by a person who had no respect for human life and the law, and vowed that detectives would work hard to ensure his killer remained behind bars.

"We'll do everything that is possible to oppose bail, we'll make sure we do everything to ensure conviction."

The Grassy Park community policing forum said that Pedro was well-loved among the suburb's people.