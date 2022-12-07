Khomotso Phahlane & five co-accused's R54m tender fraud case postponed to March

The authorities caught Phahlane and five others, including three former and current high profile police officials, in September.

JOHANNESBURG - Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused in the I-View Integrated Systems case will return to court in March 2023.

They were arrested on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

This was in connection with R54 million worth of dodgy police tenders for social media monitoring software and telephonic encryption services.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the case was postponed to March.

“The 54 million corruption matter, which involves various high profile former senior police officials, including the likes of former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, has been postponed to 10 March [2023]. This is a provisional date for pre-trial. The court also stated that the defence should send through requests for further particulars by 30 January.”