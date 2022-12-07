K.O, Priddy Ugly and Gigi LaMayne win big at SA Hip Hop Awards

K.O's smash hit SETE walked away with Song of the Year, Gigi LaMayne Best Female, while Priddy Ugly was named lyricist of the year.

CAPE TOWN – K.O, Gigi LaMayne and Priddy Ugly were some of the biggest winners at the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA).

Making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, the 11th edition of the annual awards, under the theme Hip Hop Kult-ure, were held on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

The South African Hip Hop Awards are back again this year with the 11th annual ceremony happening on Tuesday, the 6th of December at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. Tickets are available at Computicket or online from https://t.co/NbrkMydLql #SAHHA2022 pic.twitter.com/x407al2tLV ' #SAHHA2022 (@SA_HipHopAwards) December 5, 2022

Amongst the biggest winners of the night was K.O, whose smash hit SETE walked away with Song of the Year.

Gigi LaMayne scooped Best Female, while Priddy Ugly was named Lyricist of the Year.

According to award organisers, nominees were selected from more than 2,000 submissions across 24 categories.

Here’s a look at the rest of the winners:

BEST FEMALE - Gigi Lamayne

BEST MALE - Maglera Doe Boy

SONG OF THE YEAR - K.O ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie – Sete

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Thato Saul - Life is Gangsta

BEST DIGITAL SALES - Blxckie

BEST FRESHMAN/Newcomer -Thato Saul

DJ OF THE YEAR - DJ PH

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR/MVP - Blxckie

BEST LOCAL BRAND - Cotton Fest

For a full list of winners visit the SA Hip Hop Awards website.