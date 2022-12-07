Jukskei River tragedy: One more body recovered, death toll climbs to 15

Teams have been scouring Joburg’s rivers in search of a group of congregants who were swept away by flash floods during a church ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Wednesday recovered another body - believed to be one of the church members who drowned during a baptism at the weekend - from the Innesfree Park in Sandton.

This brings the total number of bodies retrieved from the Jukskei River tragedy to 15.

The search and recovery operation which has now entered its fifth day has been called off at least twice this weekend following severe thunderstorms.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “The EMS and rescue team have recovered one body in this Innesfree Park in Sandton. Out of the 14 bodies that have already been recovered one was not identified. So, the family has confirmed that they have identified the body. So now we’ve got a total of 15 recoveries.”