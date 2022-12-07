Joburg EMS calls on families who lost members in Jukskei floods to step forward
Emergency services say they are still not certain about the exact number of people who were swept away by the raging waters but three people are still missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services are calling on residents who may have lost loved ones during the Jukskei River flash floods to come forward.
Search and recovery efforts were once again hampered on Tuesday by severe thunderstorms.
So far, 14 bodies of church congregants who drowned during a baptism ceremony in the river at the weekend have been found.
Meanwhile, the pastor who presided over the baptism and survived the tragedy is missing in action.
For more than nine hours, emergency personnel searched the shallow but rapid streams of water while a team of divers walked the river banks in search of more victims.
#JukskeiRiver Joburg EMS teams have resumed with the search for more church members who were swept away by flash floods in the Jukskei River during a baptism at the weekend.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2022
Its understood that the congregants were aged from as young as 3 months to 60 years old. pic.twitter.com/T17DpE299g
#JukskeiRiver Scouring through the narrow river and large rocks - emergency services say at least three more church members are missing. pic.twitter.com/yICedNNtNQEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2022
Despite their best efforts and an extensive team of rescuers, no bodies were retrieved from the river.
"If there is anyone maybe who lost family in that group of congregants, we're asking that person to please contact us so that we can be able to facilitate knowing exactly the details of that family member so that as and when we're conducting the search, we know exactly how many people are still missing at this state," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi said that the pastor who members of the church had saved had not been cooperating with authorities.
It's unclear whether the pastor will face any criminal charges however, the South African Union Council of Independent Churches has hit out at what they’ve described as outdated practices.