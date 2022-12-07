Joburg EMS calls on families who lost members in Jukskei floods to step forward

Emergency services say they are still not certain about the exact number of people who were swept away by the raging waters but three people are still missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services are calling on residents who may have lost loved ones during the Jukskei River flash floods to come forward.

Search and recovery efforts were once again hampered on Tuesday by severe thunderstorms.

So far, 14 bodies of church congregants who drowned during a baptism ceremony in the river at the weekend have been found.

Meanwhile, the pastor who presided over the baptism and survived the tragedy is missing in action.

For more than nine hours, emergency personnel searched the shallow but rapid streams of water while a team of divers walked the river banks in search of more victims.