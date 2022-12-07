ICA to challenge Electoral Amendment Bill after it’s been signed into law

The Independent Candidate Associations founder, Michael Louis, said that they had various issues with the bill in its current form.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Candidate Association (ICA) of South Africa is planning to head to court to challenge the Electoral Amendment Bill after it’s been signed into law.

In June 2020, the Constitutional Court declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional insofar as it makes it impossible for independent candidates to stand for national and political office without being members of political parties and gave Parliament 24 months to amend the act.

The deadline was subsequently extended to this month and now Parliament has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to extend it again this time to February next year.

The Independent Candidate Associations founder, Michael Louis, said that they had various issues with the bill in its current form.

"The first thing is the in-general proportionality, the second is the whole thing about signatures and barriers … for a political party to have invested in the past, a political party only needed 1,000 signatures. The new bill says independent candidates that is wanting to register must get between 14,000 and 19,000."

He also said that the bill’s provisions for filling vacancies were unfair.

"As we know, in a political structure when a political party member dies or resigns, it’s filled by the same people on the list. When it comes to individual candidates, they say there must be a recalculation of the vote and the next in line with the highest votes will go in, which means a political party member can go into an independent seat."

It’s a lengthy process and the ICA’s case could potentially delay the 2024 elections.

But Louis said that they would be asking the court for a reading in, to try and speed up the process.