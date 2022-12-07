Grassy Park police officers bid farewell to colleague who died on duty

26-year-old constable Ashwin Pedro was shot and killed while on duty in the neighborhood on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A murdered Grassy Park policeman was remembered as a fearless officer who served the community with integrity.

He and a colleague were pursuing an armed suspect when the shooter, who's since been arrested, fired the fatal shots.

Grassy Park community members cheered loudly as police officers, who worked with Pedro, hailed the slain officer's selfless will to serve his community.

Sergeant Terence Dayce remembers Pedro's valiant approach to his work.

"He was never afraid and I know most of you that are sitting here have looked at the video already, that is who Pedro was - quick and fast..."

Grassy Park Police Station Commander Colonel Dawood Lang said Pedro served his community with pride.

"We need to address the gang leaders of the Six Bob. We need to address every place where the Six Boxhang ou t and eradicate them from our community. Ashwin started it and God called him, let us finish it."

The man accused of Pedro's killing is set to make another appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court next week.