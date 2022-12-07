Eskom extends Stage 6 load shedding until Friday

Eskom said more generation units broke down on Tuesday night, leading to reduced capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - South African households and businesses will have to brave Stage 6 load shedding until 5am on Friday.

Thereafter, the power cuts will be downgraded to Stage 5 until 5am on Saturday.

This is the latest announcement from power utility Eskom on Wednesday evening.

Eskom said more generation units broke down on Tuesday night, leading to reduced capacity.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the utility escalated the rolling blackouts to stage 4 also due to a high number of breakdowns at its power stations as well as delays in generating units returning to service.

The last time that the power utility implemented Stage 6 power cuts was in September 2022.