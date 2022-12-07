Discovery concerned about spike in deaths from conditions other than COVID

According to data recently released by the medical aid administrator, deaths due to heart and nervous system-related conditions and cancer are now "strikingly high".

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Health says it's concerned about new data which shows there's been a spike in the number of deaths from other conditions, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data recently released by the medical aid administrator, while the worst appears to be behind us in terms of climbing infections, deaths due to heart and nervous system-related conditions and cancer are now "strikingly high".

Guy Chennells, the head of product at Discovery employee benefits spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday morning.

He said there are various drivers, explaining that people who've had COVID are at higher risk of developing heart conditions and even diabetes; as well as a decrease in exercise and an increase in unhealthy eating that have accompanied the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

Chennells said they've noted a significant drop in regular health screenings.

"And screenings, just so you can visualise it - at a regular health screening you pick up your cholesterol level, your blood pressure, and some other basic markers that are the silent killers, if you will.

He said as an insurer, the data makes them nervous.

"We don't unfortunately have a crystal ball, we wish we did, but we continue to remain nervous because of the - I call it the sort of headwinds for the health of the population. The headwinds are these ongoing impacts of people still not screening at levels they should be, still having carried over lifestyle behaviours from COVID that remain, people having been infected with COVID and therefore increased risk markers, and then the big one that really is I think is the next pandemic is the mental health impact of COVID."