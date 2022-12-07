DBN business owner complains sewage stench chases patrons away

Since the April floods hit Durban, sewerage had been a major problem in the area.

DURBAN - The business community in Durban said vandalism and theft were part of the delays in fixing pump stations in parts of the city.

A local business owner who runs a kitchen at a golf club in Amanzimtoti, Giselle Holse, said they were experiencing the unpleasant smell from the sewage since May.

Holse said that vandalism was also one of the issues affecting the pump station.

“We reported it - that was the Sunday. Monday was a public holiday, nothing. By the time Wednesday came and they came to the substation it had been vandalised. They had to order parts and when they got the parts two weeks later and came to put the parts in - it had been vandalised again.”

Since May, Holse’s business had been enduring the bad smell, which she says caused great dissatisfaction amongst her customers.