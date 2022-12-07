Go

CT police call on public for help in finding kidnapped baby

According to reports, the child's aunt had left him with the woman while she went into a shop and when she returned, both the woman and the baby had disappeared.

Cape Town police are searching for a six-month-old baby boy who was taken by an unknown woman in Somerset West on 5 December 2022. Picture: Supplied
07 December 2022 08:43

CAPE TOWN - Police are working around the clock to trace a six-month-old baby boy believed to have been taken by an unknown woman in Somerset West.

The baby was last seen by a relative on Monday.

The police's Wesley Twigg: "Khayelitsha FCS unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace a six-month-old baby boy who was taken by an unknown woman on Monday, 5 December. Anyone with any information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Captain Trevor Nash, on 082 3018910 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

