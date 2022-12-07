Couple arrested after a ton of copper found at Dunoon storage facility

The pair was nabbed by the police's economical infrastructure task team on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A couple has been arrested after more than a ton of copper was discovered at a storage facility in Dunoon.

They said that they found various infrastructural properties such as water meters and copper cables.

"The seizure is estimated at approximately R160,000 in value resulting in the arrest of a Nigerian couple, a man and a woman between the ages 35 and 45. They will appear in the Cape Town magistrate court once they have been charged. They face charges related to the contravention of the criminal matters amendment act," said police spokesperson Malcolm Poje.